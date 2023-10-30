               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Calian Group Ltd. Opens The Market


10/30/2023 10:34:30 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Jennifer
McCaughey, Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. ("Calian") (TSX: CGY), as well as employees across the organization, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the Company's 30-year anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Continue Reading



Calian Group Ltd. Opens the Market Monday, October 30, 2023

Calian was founded in 1982 in Ottawa, Canada and went public in 1993. Today, with revenues of about $655 million and over 3,000 employees, Calian is a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions with operations in Canada, the U.S., the UK and Europe.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN30102023003732001241ID1107334948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search