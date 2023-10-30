Data Logger Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 12 Billion By 2031 Says, Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A rise in cloud integration and the development of advanced sensors will fuel demand for data loggers. WILMINGTON, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for data loggers generated US$ 8 billion in revenue as of 2022. The market is predicted to reach US$ 12 billion in 2031 . Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%. Study results indicate that over 70% of companies believe 5G would benefit their current Wi-Fi system. The capability of data loggers to store data has significantly expanded their applications, particularly in remote and difficult-to-reach locations. Download PDF Brochure: With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), data loggers will increasingly integrate into the ecosystem. Data can be collected and transmitted wirelessly, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis. A smart city, an industrial automation system, or a monitoring device utilizing IoT data loggers can all benefit from IoT-enabled data loggers. LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network) and Wi-Fi will continue to be used as wireless communication technologies for data loggers to provide greater flexibility and retrieval ease. As a result, manual data retrieval can be reduced, and the application range can be expanded. Data Logger Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period

2023-2031 Base Year

2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 8.0 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 More than US$ 12.0 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.0

% No. of Pages 259 Pages Segments covered Deployment, Channel, Measurement, End-user

Key Findings of Market Report



Automation solutions with customized features are in high demand.

By 2023, USB data loggers will hold the largest market share.

Based on end-users, the oil & gas segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global data Logger industry in 2023. Multi-channel data loggers are expected to lead the global market in 2023.

Data Logger Market Trends

With wireless data loggers, records are uploaded to a cloud server through a Wi-Fi connection and can be accessed instantly using an application or website. Data loggers such as these are very popular since they can upload data wirelessly. Tests and analyses can be conducted while wireless data loggers provide data analysis.

To comply with regulatory standards, many industries and businesses are focusing on maintaining accurate records regarding the conditions of the environment to comply with regulations regarding temperature, humidity, and pressure. Compliance can be achieved and documented with data loggers.

The use of data loggers is vital to the quality control and consistency of products during the production process. Using data loggers saves money and prevents foodborne illnesses and spoilage in the food industry by monitoring and maintaining the cold chain. Research, analysis, and regulatory purposes can be achieved by using data loggers to gather information about factors such as water quality, air quality, and weather conditions.

Choosing a data logger for a scientific experiment is one of the easiest ways to collect data on different environmental variables. By analyzing trends and drawing informed conclusions based on the collected data, researchers are able to make informed decisions. Buildings and industrial processes can be monitored and recorded to optimize energy consumption and reduce costs.

Global Market for Data Logger Regional Outlook

According to industry analysts, North America is expected to dominate the data logging market. Approximately 5.4 billion IoT connections are predicted to exist in North America by 2025. Health care, pharmaceuticals, and food safety are among the industries subject to strict regulations in the region. Therefore, data loggers are in demand that can record accurate data and ensure compliance.

Asia-Pacific has experienced significant industrial growth, especially in India and China. Manufacturers, agricultural producers, and logistics companies rely on data loggers to record and monitor environmental parameters. Data loggers are becoming more and more necessary in order to measure and record data related to environmental concerns, such as air quality and climate change.

Data loggers are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific region because governments and organizations are investing in environmental monitoring. Asia-Pacific countries rely heavily on agriculture. Data loggers ensure food safety and quality by monitoring temperature and humidity during storage and transport. As long as this demand continues, it is likely to persist.

Global Data Logger: Key Players

Key Developments in the Global Data Logger Landscape



In October 2023, Xylon demonstrated the fourth-generation all-in-one datalogger, Quattro, at the Automotive Testing Expo North America. A total of 14 x 2.3-8MP video sources are acquired, including automotive interfaces like FPD Link-III and GMSL2, reference cameras like GigE Vision and USB, and synthetic video streams. It includes a car's ethernet network and CAN and LIN networks and uses less than 20% of the logger's bandwidth and interface capacity. In October 2023, The LynxPro Series was introduced as a groundbreaking data logging device from MadgeTech, an industry pioneer! MadgeTech's Bluetooth Data Logger series marks the company's debut in temperature monitoring with various options.

Global Data Logger Market: Segmentation

Deployment



USB Data Logger

Bluetooth Enabled Logger

Web-based Systems

Wireless Data Logger

Radiofrequency Data Logger Others

Channel



Single Channel Multi-channel

Measurement



Temperature

Pressure

Humidity Power

End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies







Cold Storage and Freezers



Warehouses



Depyrogenation



Lyophilization



Cleanrooms



Laboratories



H2O2 Sterilization



Ethylene Oxide Sterilization



Washer Disinfector Others

Medical Device Companies







Steam Sterilization



Laboratories



Ethylene Oxide



H202 Sterilization



Warehouse



CTU's and TCU's



Washer Disinfector Others



Food Industry



CTU's and TCU's



Warehouse



Retort Sterilization



Cooker Coolers



Pasteurization



Cold Chain

Others

Oil & Gas Others

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

