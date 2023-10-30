Liquid I.V. Partners With MOGL To Scale Name, Image & Likeness Influencer Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOGL , the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider powering the Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) era of collegiate athletics, announced today their partnership with Liquid I.V., a powdered electrolyte drink mix, enabling student-athletes to monetize their NIL. The multifaceted promotion will allow over 10,000 student-athletes across all sports and divisions the opportunity to promote the product and monetize.

For Liquid I.V., collaborating with college athletes has always been a part of the brand DNA. The cornerstone of physical activity is proper hydration, and no one understands this better. Through the partnership, Liquid I.V. will receive its own marketplace to connect with influencers looking to promote their products. MOGL's technology will ensure the program is managed to specification, track key performance metrics and help expand their athlete influencer program.

The 2023 Tailgate Tour will kick off on November 4 when the Kentucky Wildcats visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs and will provide student-athletes at select schools with pop-up tents in a true tailgate fashion outside of the stadium. Athletes will distribute products and gear to attending fans and students. Interested athletes can sign up to promote products from Liquid I.V. through their social media channels to give their followers a behind-the-scenes view of the product while receiving financial compensation for their work.

“Liquid I.V. is a pioneer in crafting marketing campaigns and we're proud to provide the necessary technology to enhance their 2023 efforts for athletes across all divisions,” said Ayden Syal, MOGL CEO and Co-founder.“College athletes outshine other social media influencers, boasting engagement rates that range from two to 12 times higher. Regarded as experts and celebrities by their followers, Liquid I.V.'s student-athletes offer a direct channel to reach Gen Z consumers.”

MOGL student-athletes can now apply for the Liquid I.V. campaign through their profile. The 2023 Tailgate Tour will travel to Mississippi State University (11/4), The University of Georgia (11/11), the University of Tennessee (11/18) and the University of South Carolina (11/25).

“We're thrilled to partner with MOGL to highlight college student-athletes in real-life instances where Liquid I.V.'s functional and flavorful product offering benefits their day-to-day,” says Stacey Andrade-Wells, Vice President of Marketing at Liquid I.V.“Liquid I.V. was created to be real hydrating, for both on and off the court and this partnership further allows us to expand the Liquid I.V. platform with a clear and more distinct brand position among a Gen Z audience and beyond.”

Brands, athletes, agents, collectives and universities can learn more at .

About MOGL

MOGL is the leading athlete marketplace and NIL operations software provider enabling college athletes to connect with monetization and sponsorship opportunities with brands, employers, and fans. As the NIL era transforms the college athletics landscape, MOGL gives universities, collectives, and their student-athletes the technology to manage their NIL endeavors in an organized and compliant manner.

Founded by Notre Dame graduates Ayden Syal and former starting QB Brandon Wimbush in 2019, MOGL is used by over 10,000 student-athletes across the United States and over 2,000 participating businesses and brands including Toyota, Under Armour, and DoorDash. The company has partnered with universities and collectives across all three NCAA divisions including Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Winona State and is the exclusive NIL technology provider for NBC Sports.

MOGL's comprehensive platform is poised to reshape the future of college sports and sports marketing. Learn more at .

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes made in the USA utilizing Cellular Transport Technology (CTT)® to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V. 's DNA, and to date has donated over 36 million servings to people in need around the globe. Liquid I.V. is committed to donating a total of 150 million servings over the next 10 years.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at retailers across the United States. The Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V.'s hero product, is available in a variety of core flavors including Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Concord Grape, Golden Cherry, Passion Fruit, and more. To learn more, visit and follow @liquidiv on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .