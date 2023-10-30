Global Polyester Film Market Size To Reach USD 71.83 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Polyester film, known as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) film, is a robust and versatile polymer-based material with exceptional mechanical, chemical, and thermal properties. It is highly durable and can withstand temperatures ranging from -70°C to 150°C, making it essential in various industries. One of the significant drivers of the market is the surging demand for flexible packaging materials, especially in the FMCG sector. The food industry, in particular, relies on polyester film due to its durability, low moisture permeability, and ability to protect food products from contamination and spoilage.

Receive the FREE Sample Report of Polyester Film Market Research Insights @

In addition to packaging, polyester films find applications in electrical insulation, printing, lamination, and protective coatings. Manufacturers are expanding their production capabilities to meet the growing demand. For instance, Toray Industries, Inc. recently developed an eco-friendly PET film with enhanced application and adhesion properties for water-based and solvent-free coatings, aiming to reduce solvent-derived carbon-dioxide emissions.

Despite its growth, the polyester film market faces competition from other synthetic fibers like nylon, acrylic, and viscose, which are often considered more comfortable and environmentally friendly in clothing applications. These alternatives allow better air circulation, enhancing breathability.

The market is segmented into Biaxially Oriented Polyester Film (BOPET) and Bubble Extruded film types. BOPET, with its excellent mechanical, thermal, and barrier properties, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. It is used in various applications, such as packaging, electrical insulation, and industrial purposes. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create tailored BOPET products to meet specific application requirements.

In terms of product thickness, polyester films are categorized into different microns ranges. The < 50 microns polyester film segment captured the largest share in 2022. This segment is popular for applications like cable overwrap, wires, transformers, membrane touch switches, and flexible circuit boards. It offers potential cost savings and long-term advantages, making it attractive for manufacturers seeking economic and environmental benefits.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

The packaging sector was the largest application segment in 2022, driven by the food and beverage industry's need for materials that prolong the shelf life of products. Polyester film's high barrier properties protect against moisture, oxygen, and other contaminants, making it an ideal material for packaging. The electrical and electronics segment is also on the rise, as the demand for lightweight materials increases, particularly in the automotive industry.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by factors like rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growth in the manufacturing and sales of electrical and electronic products. Major players in this region, including Toray Industries, Ltd. and Mitsubishi Polyester Films Co., Ltd., are expanding their production capacity and investing in research and development.

In North America, the market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand for packaging, electrical components, and automotive applications. Durability and sustainability are driving the adoption of polyester fibers, and recycled polyester is gaining traction.

Scope of Research

