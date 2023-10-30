Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size To Reach USD 11.24 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market size was USD 4.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid advancement of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. These technologies, alongside a growing emphasis on asset optimization and lifecycle management, are driving the market's revenue growth.
EAM plays a pivotal role in managing and utilizing a company's operational assets throughout their lifecycle. It involves planning, optimizing, and executing strategies to enhance efficiency and asset utilization. EAM has gained popularity due to its ability to identify parts of assets that need replacement using IoT, AI, and Machine Learning (ML) tools. For instance, IFS acquired Falkonry, an AI-based data analytics tool developer, to enhance its EAM services.
The utilization of advanced analytics allows for data insights that aid in decision-making and preventive maintenance, leading to increased productive uptime and reduced operational expenditures. Furthermore, the increasing number of assets in various sectors, such as transportation, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare, is contributing to market growth. These asset-intensive industries benefit from EAM tools for tracking, managing, assessing, and optimizing the quality of their assets.
Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @
The ongoing digitization trend is facilitating the development of advanced software tools for better planning, tracking, and maintaining a company's physical assets. The integration of AI and ML enhances EAM's efficiency and effectiveness by making future predictions based on collected data, reducing costs, and extending asset lifecycles.
Despite the rapid growth, challenges remain. Data inconsistency and concerns about data protection and confidentiality are key constraints that could restrain market growth. The increasing number of cybersecurity threats and malicious attempts to access confidential data are other factors posing risks. To mitigate such risks, companies are resorting to white hat hackers to perform penetration testing to evaluate the security of hardware and software assets.
Organization Insights: Large Enterprises Lead the Way
Large-scale enterprises accounted for the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022. This is because large enterprises make substantial investments, have significant manpower for operations, and maintain massive infrastructure. Additionally, large enterprises require customization, data security, and ownership, driving the demand for EAM tools. Customization provides larger organizations with improved functionality, specialized focus, and faster performance for handling complex datasets.
Industry Vertical Insights: Manufacturing Sector Sees Fast Growth
The manufacturing segment is poised for steady revenue growth in the global EAM market. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and the shift toward the fourth industrial revolution, leading to a rising demand for EAM tools in the manufacturing sector. EAM allows manufacturers to reduce production downtime and maintain safety regulations, ultimately influencing cost and environmental impact.
Deployment Insights: On-Premise Solutions Preferred
On-premise solutions are expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global EAM market due to the provision of on-spot support, lower cyber threats, and data confidentiality. Highly regulated industries are more hesitant to move to the cloud due to privacy concerns. Cloud-based EAM is primarily used for optimizing corporate assets and facilitating business growth and analysis.
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @
Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way
The North America market held the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022, driven by technological advancements and high demand for EAM software. In North America, EAM tools are essential for data monitoring, retrieval, and AI applications. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, thanks to the adoption of advanced tools like AI and IoT. Europe is also expected to contribute considerably to the EAM market's revenue share.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 4.20 Billion
| CAGR (2023–2032)
| 10.4%
| Revenue Forecast To 2032
| USD 11.24 Billion
| Base Year For Estimation
| 2022
| Historical Data
| 2019-2021
| Forecast Period
| 2023–2032
| Quantitative Units
| Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032
| Report Coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments Covered
| Type, organization size, industry vertical, deployment, and application
| Regional Scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
| Country Scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Key Companies Profiled
| IBM, eMaint, Infor, SAP, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., IFS, Hitachi Ltd., Upkeep Technologies Inc., and Ramco Systems
| Customization Scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global EAM market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions. Some major players included in the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market report are:
IBM eMaint Infor SAP Oracle Rockwell Automation Inc. IFS Hitachi Ltd. Upkeep Technologies, Inc. Ramco Systems
Strategic Development
On 1 August 2023, Central Square Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced its partnership with IDS, an engineering consulting and technology provider specializing in decision analytics and infrastructure lifecycle planning. CentralSquare's Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution will start to integrate with IDS' Asset Optimizer, allowing agencies to reach beyond maintenance management into comprehensive asset investment planning. On 11 April 2023, Trimble launched one of its latest EAM solution, which is designed for global electric utilities to improve service reliability and successful operation. Trimble Unity AMS, built on Trimble's industry leading Cityworks Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) platform, enables utilities to manage the entire lifespan of their asset infrastructure, from permits and construction through operations, maintenance, and replacement.
For More Details On this Report @
Segments Covered in Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market on the basis of type, organization size, industry verticals, deployment, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Linear assets Non-linear assets Field service management Others Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large scale enterprises Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Government Information Technology (IT) Transportation Manufacturing Healthcare Others Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Inventory management Predictive maintenance Labor management Facility management Work order management Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa
Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!
Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By Deployment, By Technology, By Application (Virtual Learning Environment, Smart Content, Intelligent Tutoring Systems, Others), By End-use (K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Learning), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Blockchain in Retail Market By Provider (Application Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure Provider), By Application (Identity Management, Compliance Management, Payments & Smart Contracts, Loyalty and Rewards Management, Supply Chain Management, Advertising), By Size of Organization (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), and By Region Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Artificial general intelligence (AGI), Machine Vision, and others), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2028
Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Type, By Component, By Application (Record Keeping, Compliance Management, Smart Contract, Digital Currency, Payment, and Others), By End-use (Insurance, Banking, Non-Banking Financial Company), and By Region, Forecast to 2028
IoT Chip Market , By Product (Logic Device, Memory Device, Sensor, Processor, Connectivity IC), By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Building Automation), and By Region Forecast to 2030
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web:
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail:
Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:
Tags Enterprise Asset Management EAM Government information technology Transportation Manufacturing healthcare press release Related Links
Metaverse, Digital Human Avatar, and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market Mining Automation Market Cloud Computing Market RegTech Market Enterprise Performance Management Market Screen Writing and Annotation Software Market Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market Humanoid Robot Market Vendor Risk Management Market Machine Vision Market decentralized finance platforms market metaverse in travel and tourism market metaverse in manufacturing market digital human avatar market metaverse in finance market non fungible token market metaverse in healthcare market metaverse in automotive market metaverse in gaming market metaverse market
MENAFN30102023004107003653ID1107334936