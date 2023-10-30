Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Size To Reach USD 11.24 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

EAM plays a pivotal role in managing and utilizing a company's operational assets throughout their lifecycle. It involves planning, optimizing, and executing strategies to enhance efficiency and asset utilization. EAM has gained popularity due to its ability to identify parts of assets that need replacement using IoT, AI, and Machine Learning (ML) tools. For instance, IFS acquired Falkonry, an AI-based data analytics tool developer, to enhance its EAM services.

The utilization of advanced analytics allows for data insights that aid in decision-making and preventive maintenance, leading to increased productive uptime and reduced operational expenditures. Furthermore, the increasing number of assets in various sectors, such as transportation, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare, is contributing to market growth. These asset-intensive industries benefit from EAM tools for tracking, managing, assessing, and optimizing the quality of their assets.



The ongoing digitization trend is facilitating the development of advanced software tools for better planning, tracking, and maintaining a company's physical assets. The integration of AI and ML enhances EAM's efficiency and effectiveness by making future predictions based on collected data, reducing costs, and extending asset lifecycles.

Despite the rapid growth, challenges remain. Data inconsistency and concerns about data protection and confidentiality are key constraints that could restrain market growth. The increasing number of cybersecurity threats and malicious attempts to access confidential data are other factors posing risks. To mitigate such risks, companies are resorting to white hat hackers to perform penetration testing to evaluate the security of hardware and software assets.

Organization Insights: Large Enterprises Lead the Way

Large-scale enterprises accounted for the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022. This is because large enterprises make substantial investments, have significant manpower for operations, and maintain massive infrastructure. Additionally, large enterprises require customization, data security, and ownership, driving the demand for EAM tools. Customization provides larger organizations with improved functionality, specialized focus, and faster performance for handling complex datasets.

Industry Vertical Insights: Manufacturing Sector Sees Fast Growth



The manufacturing segment is poised for steady revenue growth in the global EAM market. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and the shift toward the fourth industrial revolution, leading to a rising demand for EAM tools in the manufacturing sector. EAM allows manufacturers to reduce production downtime and maintain safety regulations, ultimately influencing cost and environmental impact.

Deployment Insights: On-Premise Solutions Preferred

On-premise solutions are expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global EAM market due to the provision of on-spot support, lower cyber threats, and data confidentiality. Highly regulated industries are more hesitant to move to the cloud due to privacy concerns. Cloud-based EAM is primarily used for optimizing corporate assets and facilitating business growth and analysis.

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way

The North America market held the largest revenue share in the global EAM market in 2022, driven by technological advancements and high demand for EAM software. In North America, EAM tools are essential for data monitoring, retrieval, and AI applications. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, thanks to the adoption of advanced tools like AI and IoT. Europe is also expected to contribute considerably to the EAM market's revenue share.

