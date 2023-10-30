               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Global Fire Trucks Market Expected To Reach $6.3 Billion By 2028: Intensifying Wildfires Drives Growth


10/30/2023 10:34:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fire trucks market, valued at US$ 4.6 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve substantial growth, reaching US$ 6.3 billion by 2028. This growth, at a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2028, is driven by increasing fire-related fatalities, intensifying wildfires, technological advancements in firefighting apparatus, and stringent fire safety regulations.

Key Market Insights

Fire trucks, large emergency vehicles equipped with water tanks and high-pressure hoses, play a vital role in firefighting, rescue missions, and disaster response. Key market insights include:

  • Rising Fire-Related Fatalities : The surge in fire-related fatalities worldwide is a significant driver for the global fire trucks market, emphasizing the need for enhanced firefighting capabilities.
  • Intensifying Wildfires : Increasing greenhouse gas concentrations contribute to more intense and frequent wildfires globally, fueling the demand for advanced firefighting equipment.
  • Stringent Fire Safety Regulations : Government authorities worldwide are investing in modern, multifunctional firefighter trucks and enforcing stringent fire safety regulations across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.
  • Fleet Upgrades : Fire departments are increasingly upgrading their fire truck fleets with the latest models, supported by growing construction activities worldwide.
  • Airport Firefighting : Airports rely on specialized Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) trucks designed to handle aircraft emergencies, further boosting the market.
  • Medical Emergencies and Rescue : Fire trucks are increasingly utilized for responding to medical emergencies and rescue missions, expanding their applications.

    Market Segmentation

    The report provides comprehensive analysis and segmentation of the global fire trucks market, including:

    • Type : Mini Tank, Rescue Trucks, Mini Pumpers, Multi-tasking Trucks.
    • Application : Residential and Commercial, Enterprises and Airports, Military.
    • Region : North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

    Competitive Landscape

    Key players in the global fire trucks market include Albert Ziegler GmbH, Alexis Fire Equipment Company, BME Fire Trucks LLC, GIMAEX, HME Incorporated, Magirus GmbH, Morita Holdings Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, Rosenbauer International AG, The Shyft Group Inc., W. S. Darley & Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

    Key Questions Answered

    The report addresses critical questions about the global fire trucks market:

    • Market size in 2022 and growth projections.
    • Impact of COVID-19.
    • Factors driving market growth.
    • Market segmentation by type and application.
    • Key regions in the market.
    • Key players/companies in the market.

    Key Attributes:

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 142
    Forecast Period 2022 - 2028
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.3 Billion
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
    Regions Covered Global

