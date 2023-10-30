Balford Farms Launches First Electric Truck, Strengthening Sustainability Commitment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Penske Truck Leasing Orange EV

Balford Logo

Balford Farms and Penske Truck Leasing Introduces Orange EV Terminal Truck to Existing Fleet

- Larry Walker, CEO of Balford FarmsBURLINGTON, NJ, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Balford Farms , known for its top-quality food distribution services and well-known Rosenberger's dairy brand, introduced a state-of-the-art Orange EV terminal truck to its current fleet of trucks. Through a lease with Penske Truck Leasing and as part of Balford Farms' commitment to sustainability, the electric truck will support the company's highly active warehouse and distribution center, which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The electric truck is one of the first in the Mid-Atlantic. It will reduce Balford's carbon footprint by over 15 tons annually by swapping an existing diesel truck to a zero-tailpipe emissions truck while increasing efficiency with 99% uptime.Balford's environmental sustainability journey started over a decade ago with installing solar panels throughout their Burlington, New Jersey-based warehouse, and distribution center. Additionally, over the past two years, Balford converted all lighting to LEDs; started a partnership with Trenton Renewables , which recycles food and beverage waste into renewable energy, premium compost, and recaptured packaging; expanded recycling beyond cardboard to include wooden pallets, stretch wrap, and metals; and installed ChargePoint electric vehicle chargers for employee and guest use.Overall, these initiatives create a collective annual environmental impact of total carbon emissions reduction by more than 1,800 tons.“We're thrilled about this opportunity to bring innovation into our truck fleet and expand upon our recent sustainability commitments and successes,” said Larry Walker, CEO of Balford Farms.“This new electric truck exemplifies our ongoing promise towards being an environmentally responsible leader in the food distribution industry while delivering efficiency and safety to our workplace, and the very best service to our customers.”Photos & WebsitesAbout Balford FarmsBalford Farms is a 130-year-old, diversified food distribution services and dairy products company, headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey. Balford specializes in providing customized warehousing and distribution services to quick service restaurant chains through its 60 daily delivery routes making over 200,000 customer deliveries a year. Balford also specializes in marketing and distributing high quality locally sourced dairy and beverage products, marketed under Balford's owned Rosenberger's dairy brand, to over 1,000 retail and foodservice customers throughout the Northeast U.S. To learn more about Balford Farms food distribution services please visit . To learn more about Balford Farms', Rosenberger's dairy and non-alcoholic beverage products please visit and Rosenberger's licensed alcoholic beverage products, please visit .About Penske Truck LeasingPenske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 440,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 940 maintenance facilities and more than 2,600 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing to learn more.

