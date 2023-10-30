Jordan Tree Service Soars With Tree Care Marketing - 80% Growth Achieved With Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAYLOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable success story of a local tree service company, Jordan Tree Service, owned by Edar Pinzon, has seen an impressive 80% growth in its business since partnering with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses.Located at 102 East Mont Avenue in Taylors, SC, Jordan Tree Service has been serving various towns and counties in South Carolina, including Hartwell, Central, Greenville, Enoree, and Pacolet. Edar Pinzon, the owner, shared the significant impact TLT has had on his business since they joined forces."TLT is the one currently providing me with jobs. It's a great help to my company," says Edar Pinzon. The exclusive leads provided by TLT have allowed Jordan Tree Service to expand its customer base substantially. Unlike non-exclusive leads that can be shared with multiple competitors, TLT's leads are exclusive to the companies they serve. This exclusivity has given Jordan Tree Service a competitive edge and a higher likelihood of closing deals.Edar Pinzon further explains, "I've worked with services like Angie's List in the past, but they don't provide exclusive leads, and they charge a monthly fee regardless of whether there are leads or not. With TLT, I have a 95% chance of securing the job with each call. Very few people who call us don't end up working with us. Additionally, I have exclusive ownership of the territory, which allows for a stronger presence in the area and greater visibility among potential customers."While many marketing services provide leads that may or may not pan out, TLT's leads are highly targeted and result in actual work for the tree care businesses they serve. This increased efficiency and higher conversion rate have not only boosted Jordan Tree Service's revenue but have also enabled them to expand their team."I've hired one more employee," Edar Pinzon reveals, highlighting the increased demand for their services. As the business continues to grow, the additional workforce ensures that the company can effectively meet the needs of its expanding customer base.One of the key advantages of TLT's service is geo-targeting, which allows businesses like Jordan Tree Service to receive leads from nearby locations. This results in more efficient operations as jobs are often close in proximity to one another. Edar Pinzon adds, "As we are already there, people see us working, and we connect with other jobs right on the spot."When asked about the difference between phone calls and online form leads, Edar Pinzon emphasizes the significance of personal interaction. "It makes a big difference. Personally, I appreciate it when I arrive at a house, and they greet me by name because they have already spoken with me on the phone. Other companies just send you phone numbers, and sometimes the client doesn't answer, causing you to lose those leads."The success of Jordan Tree Service is a testament to the effectiveness of TLT's tree care marketing services. They not only deliver high-quality leads but also offer exclusivity and geo-targeting, which significantly benefit tree care and removal businesses.As Jordan Tree Service continues its journey of growth and success, it serves as an inspiring example of how strategic marketing can elevate a local business to new heights. With the support of TLT, Edar Pinzon and his team are set to achieve even greater milestones in the tree care industry.For more information about Jordan Tree Service, please contact Edar Pinzon at (864) 263-9680 or . You can also visit their Google Maps listing for additional information.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

