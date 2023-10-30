Woligo Reaffirms Commitment To Cybersecurity Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is thrilled to once again be an official Partner for Cybersecurity Awareness Month, reaffirming its long-standing support for cybersecurity education.Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held every October since 2004, is a collaborative effort led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to promote vital cybersecurity information. This year's theme, Secure Our World, highlights the importance of simple – yet critical – actions everyone should take to stay safer and more secure online.In addition to their efforts during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Woligo works with experts in cybersecurity and risk management throughout the year to create educational content that helps inform small business owners and independent contractors on the latest cybersecurity trends and best practices.“Woligo's commitment to promoting cyber hygiene, safe online practices, and robust data protection measures has never been stronger,” said Jennifer Dunn, Director of Operations and Innovation at Woligo.“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and become increasingly more sophisticated, we continue to reiterate the importance of continuing education for business owners.”Woligo is dedicated to helping businesses and independent contractors protect themselves from inherent liability risks, including internet-related threats. For more information on Cyber Liability Insurance, Data Breach Insurance, and other small business solutions, visit####About WoligoWoligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard-working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit for more information.

