LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Change of the Company's Auditor

Following a formal and rigorous audit tender process, Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the“Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP (“Johnston Carmichael”) as the Company's Auditor with immediate effect. The tender process was carried out as BDO LLP (“BDO”) had been the Company's Auditor for 9 years and core legislation mandates that the maximum period for which a firm can be appointed as auditor of a public interest entity is 10 years before a mandatory tender is carried out.

Johnston Carmichael will conduct the audit of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The appointment of Johnston Carmichael as the Company's Auditor for the subsequent financial year end will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. The Board has concluded that Johnston Carmichael is independent of the Company.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act, BDO has deposited a statement to the Company of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as the Company's Auditor. A copy of the statement will be sent to all shareholders who are entitled to receive a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The Company and the Manager would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to BDO for their diligent service over the last 9 years.