Global Silicon Carbide Market Size To Reach USD 9.18 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The growing demand for silicon carbide semiconductor components is attributed to their ability to handle high-power and high-frequency applications with low losses and high efficiency. This makes them ideal for industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and 5G technology. One of the most significant developments in the market is BorgWarner's integration of STMicroelectronics' silicon carbide technology into the Viper power module for Volvo Cars' next-generation electric vehicles. This partnership reflects the increasing importance of silicon carbide in meeting the demand for semiconductors in the automotive industry.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

While the silicon carbide market is thriving, it faces challenges such as high production costs and raw material availability. The material's brittleness can be a hurdle in manufacturing small components for semiconductor devices. Additionally, the growing use of gallium nitride as a substitute in power module applications presents competition.

Type: The black silicon carbide segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its use in manufacturing iron and steel through electric arc furnaces. Its hardness and thermal conductivity make it valuable in various applications, including cutting tools, automobiles, and aerospace.

Wafer Size: Silicon carbide wafers larger than 150 mm held the largest market share in 2022, offering cost savings and efficiency, particularly in consumer electronics and power electronics production.

Application: The transportation segment led the market in 2022, with silicon carbide's adoption in engine components and brake systems, enhancing durability and stability.

End-Use: The electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the demand for efficient electronic chips and the material's unique properties.

Asia Pacific: This region dominated the market in 2022, especially in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The Asia Pacific semiconductor market has witnessed significant growth, driven by advanced technologies and processes.

North America: The United States and Canada are experiencing rising demand for semiconductors, contributing to the market's fast growth rate.

Europe: The UK, Germany, and France have seen growing applications of silicon carbide in the semiconductor industry and automotive sector, boosting the market in the region.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research