Neutra Announces Strategic And Financial Value Creation Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK: NTRR), an emerging health and wellness research and development company, announces today a two-year, medium-term management plan in order to meet the rapidly increasing demand for the company's modern approach to specialty health and wellness solutions. The strategic plan helps strengthen the shift towards the service business to grow its health and wellness portfolio and formalizes its pursuit of consulting services aimed at clinical research standards and education. The“Clinical Foundations” service model draws upon the multiple advances in the company's core products and will help cement its leadership of value creation in the specialty healthcare and wellness space.



“We are emboldened by this new plan as we continue to pursue specialty products to expand our reach and direct-to-consumer opportunities, in addition to our expansion or our consulting services vision,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra's President and Chief Executive Officer.“Our excitement centers around the velocity that can now be achieved as we implement this strategy at every core of our business to open doors to a world of possibilities for us as a growth-focused company.”

Neutra is executing a consistent strategy to evolve its cannabis-infused products lines of business to deliver greater choice, convenience and value to its customers, and increasing the recurring nature of the healthcare products revenue. This includes executing on its playbook to increase share in product supply, continuing to grow direct-to-consumer revenues through its new ecommerce site expected to be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2023, optimizing system profitability to rebalance corporate value towards new product options to lead the digital transformation of the DTC cannabis product sector.

The Clinical Foundations consulting services build upon a decade of innovation investment of Neutra's management team to create new business opportunities for the Company and forecast a strong track record of growth. By monetizing its highly differentiated expertise, the Company is extending beyond product to transform the growing Clinical Trial Market and build a complete solutions ecosystem to capture substantial market opportunity and unlock new sources of value.

Neutra Corp. is a health and wellness lifestyle company specializing in the development and marketing of natural wellness solutions, including cannabis-infused products and patient managed services consulting. For investing information and performance data, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, a description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the Company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.



