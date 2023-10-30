Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Set To Grow Exponentially, Reaching $36,591.4 Million By 2028

The global blockchain identity management market has witnessed substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 797.7 million in 2022. Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate remarkable expansion, projecting the market to reach an impressive US$ 36,591.4 million by 2028. This growth trajectory is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Insights

Blockchain identity management is a transformative process that offers a decentralized and secure solution for real-time information verification of individuals or entities through distributed trust mechanisms. It establishes a tamper-proof and trusted medium for distributing asymmetric verification and encryption keys to identity holders, simplifying processes and enhancing security. The application of blockchain identity management spans various sectors, including banking, financial services, government, healthcare, automotive, transportation, retail, information technology (IT), and telecommunications.

Market Trends

Several key trends are driving the growth of the blockchain identity management market:

Key Market Segments

The report categorizes the blockchain identity management market into several key segments:



Component : This includes platforms and services.

Provider : Categories encompass application providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure providers.

Organization Size : Segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Industry Vertical : Covers sectors such as BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, real estate, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global blockchain identity management market is analyzed regionally, including key regions such as North America (United States, Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, others), and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the blockchain identity management market include Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon Inc.), Bitfury Group Limited, Blockchains Inc., Civic Technologies Inc., Cognizant, Evernym Inc. (Avast Software s.r.o.), Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Group).

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses various key questions about the global blockchain identity management market, including:



Historical market performance and future outlook.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Key regional markets.

Market segmentation by component, provider, organization size, and industry vertical.

Trends in the industry.

Competitive landscape.

Driving factors and challenges.

Value chain structure. Degree of competition.

Key Attributes: