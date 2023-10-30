Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Kwick Hitch-As Global Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Tops $30B

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- John P. of Little Rock, AR. has designed a brilliant, innovative, spring-loaded hitch assembly for riding lawn tractors and zero turn mowers. The innovative design is safe and simple to use and enables users to apply the hitch from a standing position. This allows for rapid hitching and unhitching without the need to bend down, get dirty, or risk injury to the back and knees.In 2021 the global lawn and garden equipment market size was valued at $31.52 billion and is poised to reach between $50B and $60B by 2030. Following the pandemic, consumers have taken a massive interest in gardening and lawn tools, driving DIY trends and unprecedented demand.John is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Kwick Hitch. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has an inventory of finished goods available.Companies interested in the Kwick Hitch can contact InventionHome at .Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at or by calling 1-866-844-6512About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email or visit .

