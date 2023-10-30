Creative Custom Furnishings Moves To Bridge The High-End Hospitality, Contract, And Residential Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading entrepreneurial figure acquires distinguished Toronto-based brand

- Jamie BrenzelTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Custom Furnishings, a noted provider of custom furniture for residential and commercial environments, announced the company's acquisition by Jamie Brenzel. Mr. Brenzel will lead initiatives to enhance the company's brand presence and develop its agenda for growth, domestically and internationally. Recognized as a savvy entrepreneur with impressive success in a range of innovative businesses, Mr. Brenzel has a proven ability to drive long-term brand strategy with a blend of market insight, financial acumen, and hands-on leadership.“This is an exciting moment,” said Jamie Brenzel.“I've always been a champion of good design and enjoyed the process of production. Decades ago, I owned a printing company and loved working with graphic designers to bring fresh concepts to life. Since that time, my interest in the creative potential of design has expanded to include interiors and products. Creative Custom Furnishings has the full custom capabilities to truly fulfill the vision of architects, interior designers, and corporate directors of design-with every detail tailored to project requirements.”Mr. Brenzel will focus on extending the reach of the company, attracting the most esteemed names in the hospitality industry, and providing made-to-order solutions for commercial interiors and high-end residential projects. Brenzel also intends to build a stronger presence for the Canadian company on an international scale.“While I had considered a number of potential investment opportunities, I was truly impressed by the ethos of excellence that is embedded in the culture of Creative Custom Furnishings,” adds Mr. Brenzel.“Few other companies have the resources-the manufacturing capabilities, the skilled artisans, and access to fine materials-to deliver a comparable level of design, craftsmanship, and responsive service. We can build a banquette or a forty-foot conference table, create a built-in bar or outfit an entire library. It all adds up to quality.”Mr. Brenzel's unique knowledge of markets and industries has readied him to take the lead at Creative Custom Furnishings, leveraging all of the company's assets to achieve significant value.“I am thrilled to contribute to extending a remarkable heritage of craft-and look forward to the evolution of our company, to fresh styles and to new and deeper relationships with customers as we move into the future.”Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.About Creative Custom FurnishingsSince 1964, Creative Custom Furnishings has designed and built distinctive custom furnishings for public and private settings in North America and worldwide. Known for stylish, finely crafted furniture in a range of design styles and materials, the Canadian company has built a reputation on more than five decades of superior quality, distinguished by hand and machine workmanship that yields one-of-a-kind furnishings that make a design statement in traditional, transitional, and contemporary environments.Our portfolio comprises beautiful custom furniture solutions for projects that include residences and estates, hotels, resorts and restaurants, offices, museums, private clubs, and luxury yachts. For additional information regarding Creative Custom Furnishings, please contact: . Find inspiration at .

