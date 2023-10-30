Eltropy CEO Ashish Garg Named Finalist For Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visionary leader recognized for his contributions to the credit union industry

- Ashish Garg, Cofounder and CEO, EltropyMILIPTAS, CALIF., USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, has been named a finalist for the 2023 Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Awards in the Executive Leadership category.The Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who drive innovation and meaningful progress in the credit union industry.Garg's exceptional contributions to the financial services sector and innovative thinking have helped credit unions transform their member experiences, boost productivity, and create new value. His leadership at Eltropy has contributed significantly to the company's impressive journey, empowering CFIs and their members through digital conversations and generative AI-driven operational efficiency."Being named a finalist for the Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Award is truly an honor for me,” said Garg.“Eltropy's journey has been all about simplifying how credit unions and community banks communicate with their members, leveraging the power of technology. This acknowledgment underscores the unwavering commitment of our team and the transformative role we're playing in the industry's evolution.“We have entered a new age of artificial intelligence and generative AI that will fundamentally transform productivity for every organization and industry, including our own,” Garg continued.“Amid this transformation, our mission is to empower credit unions, community banks, and their members to leverage and benefit from this new generation of technology fully.”The finalists for the Credit Union Times LUMINARIES Awards were selected from a competitive pool of entries spanning various sizes of organizations nationwide. The judging panel comprised diverse experts from the credit union industry. ​​The winners will be officially announced at a ceremony on November 9, 2023, at the Disney Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Fla.Eltropy, under Ashish Garg's leadership, remains dedicated to helping people access the best financial products and services, anytime and anywhere, through their community banks and credit unions. This award further solidifies Garg's reputation as a visionary leader in the industry.For more information about Eltropy's new Unified Digital Conversations Platform, register here for the webinar Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.About EltropyEltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

