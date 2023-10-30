Boca Raton Adolescent Center Opens Its Doors To Support Youth In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Responding to the urgent need for adolescent substance use treatment options in Florida, Boca Raton Adolescent Center is proud to announce its grand opening.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Responding to the urgent need for additional adolescent substance use treatment options in Florida, Boca Raton Adolescent Center , a Guardian Recovery facility, is proud to announce its grand opening. The treatment center will provide services specifically tailored for adolescent girls.Ryan Mauthe, Executive Director at Guardian Recovery, states,“We're excited to support a community that currently lacks adequate resources for adolescents, specifically teenage girls. The program is centered around what the population needs. We're excited to support girls in need of substance use treatment services.”The center invites the community to celebrate this significant addition to Florida's healthcare landscape during an open house event. The occasion will provide an opportunity for a public tour and insights into the center's treatment services.Responding to an Urgent NeedIn recent years, Florida has witnessed a troubling increase in mental health issues and substance use among adolescents. Boca Raton Adolescent Center was developed in response to this stark reality, offering a sanctuary for healing and a comprehensive approach to adolescent treatment. The center specializes in addressing a wide spectrum of challenges, including substance use and co-occurring disorders, through various therapeutic modalities.“Central to our mission is recognizing there are a lot of societal and systemic pressures on young girls,” Mauthe adds.“Aside from treating substance use we teach our girls to build healthy self-esteem and coping mechanisms. We change the narrative from the client as the problem to the family as a solution. We're here to serve as a vital ally in this community-driven effort.”Innovative Programs Meeting Critical NeedsBoca Raton Adolescent Center is dedicated to its mission of guiding clients toward recovery by providing personalized treatment plans that consider the unique psychological, physical, and emotional needs of adolescent girls. The new facility provides partial hospitalization services, fully-functioning classrooms with educators, family therapy programs, and aftercare planning, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery.An Invitation to the CommunityThe open house event is not just a celebration of new beginnings but also an informative gathering for parents, guardians, educators, healthcare professionals, and local authorities. Attendees will have the opportunity to:Tour the facility and understand the scope of services offered.Engage in discussions around adolescent mental health and substance abuse.Meet with healthcare professionals to discuss early warning signs and prevention strategies.Learn about community engagement and support opportunities.Community Open House Event DetailsDate: November 10, 2023Time: 11am-3pmLocation: 1700 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432RSVP:About Boca AdolescentBoca Raton Adolescent Center underscores its commitment to fostering a nurturing and safe environment for teenagers to heal and thrive. By integrating evidence-based therapies with recreational activities, our center champions a balanced path to recovery, ensuring adolescents can continue their education and maintain family connections during their treatment.For more information about Boca Adolescent or the upcoming open house, please contact Dennis McKeever at .

