Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size To Hit Around USD 177.62 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global nanotechnology drug delivery market size was exhibited at USD 89.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 177.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market: Overview



The role of technology in the delivery of medicine assures revolutionary advances in measuring the size of the particles in nanometer ranges

One important and active application area of nanotechnology drug delivery systems (DDS) is to transport drugs to the final location of therapeutic intervention within the body. Various organic and inorganic nanomaterials have been utilized for DDS applications.

The term nano pharmaceuticals (nano drugs) cover different nano-based DDS that can be used to encapsulate drugs for better targeting than with conventional drugs The most common nanomaterials utilized for DDS include nanocrystals, liposome, protein-conjugate, dendrimers, and nanoparticles

Developing Potential of Existing Pharmaceutical Drugs: Key Driver



The global pharmaceutical industry has been developing compounds for over a century. However, several of these never got to the market. Acceptance of new drug formulations is expensive and slow, taking up to 15 years to obtain accreditation of new drug formulas with no guarantee of success.

Antineoplastic agents are highly effective in cancer treatment; however, it leads to chronic side effects due to cytotoxic properties and lack of target specificity. Hence, pharmaceutical companies are developing innovative drug delivery systems to increase target specificity for the cytotoxic drugs that are already present in the market.

New drug delivery compounds are likely to extend the product and patent lifecycles of drugs, enabling the creation of new chemical entities (NCEs) via reformulation of existing and/or orphaned compounds, and subsequent creation of value for shareholders and consumers Therefore, renewing the product lifecycle of existing drugs is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period

Clinical Advantages of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: Major Driver



Benefits of nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems for both doctors and patients are lower drug toxicity, more specific targeting, and reduced cost of treatment

Presently, several drug entities fail clinical trials because the compound is incapable to reach the targeted site without exhibiting any side effects. Delivery of a compound to specific target site is one of the most integral parts of any treatment ranging from infections to cancer.

The overall drug consumption and side effects can be lowered significantly using nanotechnology drug delivery. The highly selective approach reduces the side effects and cost as well. These factors are likely to propel the global nanotechnology drug delivery market during the forecast period

Some of the prominent players in the Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market include:



AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

Amgen Inc.

Aquanova AG

Bayer AG

Camarus AB

Celgene Corporation

Cytimmune Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nanobiotix

NanoCarrier Co, Ltd

NanOlogy LLC

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

Roche Holding AG (Roche)

Sanofi SA

Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Taiwan Liposome Co. Tarveda Therapeutics

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2032. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global Nanotechnology Drug Delivery market.

By Technology



Nanocrystals

Nanoparticles



Dendrimers



Gold Nanoparticles

Fullerenes

Liposomes

Micelles

Nanotubes Others

By Application



Neurology

Oncology

Cardiovascular/Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

Anti-infective Others (Hematology, Ophthalmology, etc.)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

