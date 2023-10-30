Durable Medical Equipment Market Size To Hit Around USD 340.67 BN By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global Durable Medical Equipment market size was exhibited at USD 206.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 340.67 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, the monitoring and therapeutic devices segment held a market share of 89.4%

The bathroom safety device and medical furniture registered the highest growth rate of 6.11%

Hospitals led the end-use segment with 35.8% in 2022 North America accounted highest market share of 35.9% in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the operations and financial liquidity of market players. The growing incidence of cancer, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological complications is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic also disrupted the supply chain of durable medical equipment (DME) due to the lockdown imposed by the government. The supply chain interruptions have occurred for items such as oxygen equipment, CPAPs and RADs, and nebulizers. The storage of the supply has created complications for the high-risk patients which has further increased the overall demand for the products in the market.

Durable medical equipment helps improve accessibility to perform the task in daily living. DME is covered under Medicare but does not cover disposable items. Medicare Part-B beneficiaries pay 20% of the approved cost of the product and the remaining 80% is paid by Medicare. Better coverage and reimbursement policies for DME products are also likely to help boost the DME market growth. In addition, the rising number of elderly care centers because of the increasing geriatric population base across the globe is projected to drive the DME market further.

Elderly people have low immunity levels and thus, are prone to skeletal, cardiac, and neurological problems, which increases the need for long-term care and recovery. This, in turn, is estimated to augment the demand for DME products over the coming years. According to the UN data published in 2017, the population aged 60+ years was around 960 million, which accounted for 13.0% of the global population.

Durable medical equipment plays an important role in long-term care after surgery at home or any other healthcare setting. This is also estimated to propel market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulatory guidelines in developed economies and the lack of skilled professionals for this equipment are said to hinder industry growth.

Invacare Corporation

ArjoHuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries

Carex Health Brands, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Compass Health Brands

Getinge AB Resmed Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2032. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global Durable Medical Equipment market.

By Product



Personal Mobility Devices



Wheelchairs



Scooters



Walker And Rollators



Cranes And Crutches



Door Openers

Other Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices And Medical Furniture



Commodes And Toilets

Mattress & Bedding Devices

Monitoring And Therapeutic Devices



Blood Glucose Monitors



Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)



Infusion Pumps Market



Nebulizers



Oxygen Equipment



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)



Suction Pumps



Traction Equipment Others Equipment

By End-use



Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare Other End-user

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

