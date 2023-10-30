Are US-Iran Headed For War? It's Tehran's Move

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Washington has sent a warning to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about Iranian anti-US provocation in the Middle East.

This has been going on sporadically for years, but from October 17 to 25 there was an increase, as Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq carried out 16 drone and rocket attacks on bases with US personnel. One contractor died of a heart attack, and 21 troops suffered light injuries.

The US warning came in two parts. On October 25, Joe Biden sent a note to Khamenei, which he later summarized for the press :“My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continued to move against those troops, we will respond, and they should be prepared.”

But on Thursday the militias fired another three volleys at US positions. So that night, US F-16 fighter jets struck a weapons depot and an ammunition store used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the militias, in northeast Syria near the Iraq border. The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized:

These US messages were loud and clear. But will Iran heed them?

'Axis of Resistance'

The immediate context for the militia attacks was Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7. Sources differed on whether the Revolutionary Guards or Iran's leadership – or both – had advance notice of the deadly assault. But most analysts agree that Tehran provides funding, weapons, intelligence, and operational and logistical advice to Hamas.

But whether or not they knew Hamas was going to attack, Iranian officials appeared to be taken back by the scale of the killing. They tried to contain the fallout with strident denials of any involvement . Khamenei insisted in a public address on October 10:“Those who say that the recent saga is the work of non-Palestinians have miscalculated.”