Stocks In Play

10/30/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Cronos Group Inc. : Announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZTM Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZTM brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio. Cronos Group Inc. shares T.CRON are trading up $0.09 at $2.45.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.