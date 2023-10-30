(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Rebound to Start Big Week













U.S. stock futures rose on Monday as traders braced for a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, jobs report and Apple's earnings report.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials rocketed 181 points, or 0.6%, to 32,686.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 21.5 points, or 0.5%, at 4,159.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ hiked 81.5 points, or 0.6%, to 14,346.75.

The 30-stock index got a boost from McDonald's shares. The fast food giant gained 2% in the premarket after reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations as price hikes bolstered U.S. same-store sales.

SoFi Technologies shares popped more than 5% after the financial services company posted a strong third-quarter revenue beat and raised its full-year outlook.

The moves come after the S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week. The broader index shed 2.5% for the week to put it down by 10.6% from its 2023 high. It's off 4% for October, on pace for its third-straight negative month which would be its first such streak since 2020 as the pandemic struck.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dumped 1% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained nearly eight points.

Oil prices ditched $1.57 to $83.97 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices zoomed $7.90 to $2,006.40 U.S. an ounce.





















