               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Arch Bridge That Offers Glimpse Into Past


10/30/2023 10:09:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

If seeking nature-filled adventures or a relaxing riverside, Azerbaijan's Guba district is the best place for you.

There is an endless collection of tourist attractions in Guba that will never cease to awe both locals and tourists.

Nizami Park in Guba offers a wonderful rest in the lap of nature. The park was founded in 1946 and named in honor of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.



Guba residents also go down to the bank of the Gudialchay River to enjoy a magnificent view from the centuries-old Arch Bridge.

Gudialchay River starts at the northern slope of Tufan Dagh in Greater Caucasus, at 3,000 meters above sea level. The river ends its stream by flowing into the Caspian Sea through Khachmaz district.

The water from the river is used for irrigation purposes, and some of the water also flows into the Samur-Absheron channel.

The Arch Bridge is one of seven that existed in Guba district in the 17th and 19th centuries.



In the 19th century, there were seven bridges in Guba, but only the Arch Bridge has been preserved until now.

At first, a wooden bridge was built over Gudyalchay on pillars in 1851. However, this bridge has not had a long lifetime.

For this reason, the construction of the new bridge started in 1894.

The length of the bridge is 160, the width is 7.6, and the height from the foundation is 7.39 metres.

The Arch Bridge is protected by the state as a historical and architectural monument.

MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107333960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search