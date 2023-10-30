Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Thanks Azerbaijan's Head Of State Security Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Burich thanked
the head of the State Security Service Ali Nagiyev, Azernews reports.
Burich wrote about it in the account "X".
"We thank Mr Ali Nagi oglu Nagiyev for signing the Convention
against Organ Trafficking by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to
the Council of Europe," the account reads.
It should be noted that the Council of Europe Convention against
Organ Trafficking calls on governments to criminalize the illegal
removal of human organs from living or deceased donors.
