               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary General Of Council Of Europe Thanks Azerbaijan's Head Of State Security Service


10/30/2023 10:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Burich thanked the head of the State Security Service Ali Nagiyev, Azernews reports.

Burich wrote about it in the account "X".



"We thank Mr Ali Nagi oglu Nagiyev for signing the Convention against Organ Trafficking by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe," the account reads.

It should be noted that the Council of Europe Convention against Organ Trafficking calls on governments to criminalize the illegal removal of human organs from living or deceased donors.

MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107333959

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search