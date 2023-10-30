Enemy Shells Bilozerka In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 57-year-old man, damaging private houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants struck at Bilozerka, a local resident was injured," the statement reads.

As noted, in the afternoon, the Russian army shelled the village with artillery. Private houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles were damaged.



The RMA informs that a 57-year-old man was injured in the yard of his own house. He was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

As reported, the enemy fired from the left bank at the Kherson community, injuring a 60-year-old man, whose condition is assessed as moderate.

A 70-year-old man sustained light shrapnel injuries in Tomyna Balka. A 48-year-old local resident was also injured in another Russian shelling of Kozatske. He was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Kozatske came under enemy fire in the morning. An 86-year-old woman was injured.

Beryslav was also under fire. A 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured on the outskirts of the city.



The enemy struck a village in the Beryslav district with two guided aerial bombs, damaging houses and destroying the chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Russian troops again shelled the regional library in Kherson, causing a fire on the top floor.