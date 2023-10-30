Russians Fire On Shuttle Bus In Kherson, Injuring Five Passengers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired on a shuttle bus in Kherson city.

At least five victims have been known so far.

"The occupiers fired on a shuttle bus in Kherson. It is known so far about at least four victims. One woman is in a serious condition," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

Other details of the shelling are currently being established, Prokudin added.

Later, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko specified that the enemy attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank after 14:00.

According to him, a shuttle bus belonging to the city's municipal company came under fire in Dniprovskyi district.

"According to preliminary data, five people were injured. One of the injured – a 35-year-old woman – was hospitalized," he added.