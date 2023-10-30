Kherson Shows Consequences Of Night Massive Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson showed the consequences of the nighttime massive shelling of the city, which injured a 36-year-old woman, and damaged high-rise buildings and a social institution.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In Kherson, we continue to eliminate the consequences of the night massive shelling by the Russian occupation forces," the statement reads.

As noted, in the central district of the city, high-rise buildings and a social institution were hit. A 36-year-old woman was injured there. She received medical assistance.

As reported, meanwhile, the regional authorities posted a video with the consequences of the night shelling of Kherson, which killed an elderly woman.