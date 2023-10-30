Number Of Injured In Shelling Of Shuttle Bus In Kherson Rises To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is currently known about seven civilians injured in a Russian attack on a shuttle bus in Kherson city.

"We currently know of seven injured in the shelling of a shuttle bus in Kherson. These are two men and five women," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Facebook .

As noted, a 36-year-old woman was seriously injured. A 69-year-old woman was hospitalized in the surgical department in a moderate condition.

All victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

As the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook , a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation data, the occupiers once again fired mortars at Kherson in the afternoon of October 30. A shuttle bus with passengers was at an intersection in the zone of impact of a projectile that exploded.

According to preliminary data, seven people were injured. The data are being specified.

Residential buildings, power lines and vehicles were also damaged.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration