Azersu Discloses Drinking Water Supply To Azerbaijan's Lands Liberated From Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. At present,
external water supply systems of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli are being
created, head of the Public Relations Department of Azersu Anar
Jabrayilli told Trend .
He stated that the availability of drinking water to the
populace in Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian domination
is unaffected.
"Fuzuli's external water supply systems are currently being
built. A main pipeline from the water source to the city is being
laid here," Jabrayilli explained.
Today, almost 3,000 former IDPs have returned to their home
countries.
