Azersu Discloses Drinking Water Supply To Azerbaijan's Lands Liberated From Occupation


10/30/2023 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. At present, external water supply systems of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli are being created, head of the Public Relations Department of Azersu Anar Jabrayilli told Trend .

He stated that the availability of drinking water to the populace in Azerbaijan's liberated lands from Armenian domination is unaffected.

"Fuzuli's external water supply systems are currently being built. A main pipeline from the water source to the city is being laid here," Jabrayilli explained.

Today, almost 3,000 former IDPs have returned to their home countries.

