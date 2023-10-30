Making Development Work For The Vulnerable

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The global call to action to eradicate poverty among vulnerable
communities through impactful development programs is not new. What
is new is the increasing number of people falling into extreme
poverty, underscoring the urgency to take immediate action.
Inequality is widening by the day. The richest 10 percent of the
global population is taking away 52 percent of global income,
according to a report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The number of people who fell into extreme poverty following the
devastating effect of COVID-19 is enough of a nightmare for every
development practitioner.
While the persistence of poverty remains a significant concern
in the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the high
level of debt in developing nations, as per IMF data (60% of
low-income and 25% of middle-income countries), hampers the
deployment of additional financing from multilateral development
banks (MDBs).
The 2023 Global Multidimensional Poverty Report, co-published by
the United Nations Development Program and Oxford Poverty and Human
Development Initiative at Oxford University, suggests that 1.1
billion people live in“acute multidimensional poverty across 110
countries.”
The statistics may sound alarming, but the enormity of the
impact is even more apparent when you attach faces to these
numbers. 1.1 billion people equate to the combined population of
Europe and North America.
Digital inequality is getting wider, with 2.6 billion people,
nearly a third of the global population, remaining unconnected to
the internet. Can the driving forces behind digital transformation
deliver on their promise and elevate the economies of the poorest
countries through digital inclusion?
We need deeper commitments if the desire to end poverty, the
first goal in the United Nations SDGs, is to be achieved by
2030.
I have visited many countries in the Global South. All 57
Islamic Development Bank member states are from the Global South.
These countries have great ambitions to provide affordable housing
and uninterrupted access to energy and ensure food and climate
security. In each of these visits, one thing was clear: the sense
of urgency to make development work for the poor.
Development is a painful, continuous process. It requires
sacrifice and tough decisions. My recent interactions with
policymakers from our member countries have boosted my optimism
about the possibility of making an impactful difference by
translating policy postulations into tangible results that improve
the lives of the poor. We may not achieve the SDGs by 2030, but we
can at least realign forces and bring them back on track.
The reality on the ground–whether in Kano, Nigeria, where I
visited local female pastoral entrepreneurs, or The Gambia, where
an IsDB-financed road reduced commuting time from 12 hours to
four–reflects one clear message: the poor are looking up to us to
help lift them out of the menace of poverty.
No development challenge is insurmountable. Our role is to
transform the challenges into an opportunity.
As leaders of multilateral institutions, we have a chance to
change the story by pushing a global economic agenda that
contributes to freeing the poor from the throes of poverty to bask
in the glow of prosperity.
It is time to step up our efforts to match our words with
action. The poor are losing patience. Sustainable development makes
sense to them only when they see tangible improvement in their
daily lives.
As the economist and philosopher Amartya Sen profoundly stated,
“Poverty is not just a lack of money; it is not having the
capability to realize one's full potential as a human being.” It is
incumbent upon us to rekindle hope in their hearts and minds. As
development practitioners, we are responsible for transforming this
untapped human potential into a source of prosperity.
Every decision we make must be about making development work for
the poor. We have one more chance before 2030 to write a new
chapter in human history. Let us be the first generation to write
an epitaph to the scourge of poverty.
By HE Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser President, Islamic
Development Bank
