Russian Pobeda Launches Daily Flights To Uzbekistan's Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Russian
Pobeda Airlines will be operating flights from Russia's Moscow to
Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand on a daily basis in the
autumn-winter period, Trend reports.
"The Pobeda low-cost airline will increase the frequency of
flights to Moscow from four to seven times a week in the
autumn-winter flight schedule," the press service of the airline
stated.
Meanwhile, Russian Red Wings Airlines is opening a direct flight
on the Samarkand – Kazan route. Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways, the
largest air carrier in Uzbekistan, will also increase the frequency
of flights to Moscow from four to five times a week to Saint
Petersburg - up to three flights.
In September 2023, Uzbekistan's Uzaviation Agency issued a
permit to Pobeda for flights to Samarkand from Yekaterinburg and
Novosibirsk.
In September 2021, Uzbekistan Airports JSC, which manages all
airports in Uzbekistan, and IP LLC Air Marakanda signed an
agreement on the modernization of Samarkand Airport. The project,
worth more than $80 million, provides for the comprehensive
development of the airport, the construction of airport
infrastructure, as well as its operation.
