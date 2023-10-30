Russian Pobeda Launches Daily Flights To Uzbekistan's Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 30. Russian Pobeda Airlines will be operating flights from Russia's Moscow to Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand on a daily basis in the autumn-winter period, Trend reports.

"The Pobeda low-cost airline will increase the frequency of flights to Moscow from four to seven times a week in the autumn-winter flight schedule," the press service of the airline stated.

Meanwhile, Russian Red Wings Airlines is opening a direct flight on the Samarkand – Kazan route. Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways, the largest air carrier in Uzbekistan, will also increase the frequency of flights to Moscow from four to five times a week to Saint Petersburg - up to three flights.

In September 2023, Uzbekistan's Uzaviation Agency issued a permit to Pobeda for flights to Samarkand from Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk.

In September 2021, Uzbekistan Airports JSC, which manages all airports in Uzbekistan, and IP LLC Air Marakanda signed an agreement on the modernization of Samarkand Airport. The project, worth more than $80 million, provides for the comprehensive development of the airport, the construction of airport infrastructure, as well as its operation.

