Kuwait PM Meets Finance Minister, KDIPA Board

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prine Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace, Monday, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Fahad Al-Jarallah, KDIPA's Deputy Chairman Wafa Al-Qatami, KDIPA's Director General Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and board members.
During the meeting, the KDIPA members presented a copy of the eighth annual report of the authority's work for the fiscal year 2022-2023 to His Highness the Prime Minister.
Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Director of the Office of the Prime Minister Hamad Al-Amer attended the meeting. (end)
