Seventh Planeload Of Kuwaiti Aid For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Another plane laden with Kuwaiti aid arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish airport on Monday, carrying some 40 tonnes of humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The aid runs the gamut from essential healthcare supplies to a pair of fully-equipped ambulances, Kuwait Red Crescent Society deputy chief Dr. Anwar Al-Hasawi told KUNA.

The perpetual flow of Kuwaiti aid to the Gaza Strip comes as per the directives of Kuwait's political leadership, he underlined, thanking state bodies including the foreign and defense ministries for their contributions towards the initiative. (end)

