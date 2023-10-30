Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Chief Auditor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday Acting Chairman of the State Audit Bureau (SAB) Abdulaziz Al-Saraawi at Bayan Palace, where he presented His Highness with the Bureauآ's report on concerned state agencies' audit and review results and final accounts for the fiscal year 2022-2023. (end) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.