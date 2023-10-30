Kuwait DM: Regional Developments Require Readiness, Vigilance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The extraordinary developments in the region required the Kuwaiti military to be ready and vigilant in case of any threat to the security of the country, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday.

In a press statement following a meeting of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Ahmad said that the ministry was keen on following the directives of the country's leadership, affirming that the army was ready and able to fend off any threat or attack directed at Kuwait.

He stressed that continuous training and keeping up with the latest defense technology would safeguard Kuwait and develop the army's military strategies.

He also highlighted the importance of bolstering cooperation amongst the army's units to serve the country and protect it against any harm. (end)

