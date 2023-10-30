Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Safety Seat For Vehicles (ASP-306)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

"I wanted to create a vehicle safety seat that would offer added protection to children, pets, cargo and other occupants in the event of a sudden stop or collision," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented THE AVSSS / Animal Vehicle Seat Support System. My design would also monitor for unsafe temperatures. I invented this in order to modernize the design of travel safety systems."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart motor vehicle safety seat for children, pets, or other occupants. In doing so, it would offer an automatic notification if pets or persons are left in a vehicle in extreme temperature conditions. It also helps prevent injury in the event of a collision or sudden deceleration and it can stabilize cargo or a food delivery. The invention features a lightweight and foldable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp