Rural Mutual Launches Winter Preparedness Campaign

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance wants to make sure that Wisconsinites are ready to Own Winter with a new educational campaign to help residents prepare for the cold and snow ahead. With an increased number of weather-related accidents and injuries due to slips, trips and falls during winter months, this campaign will feature insights on how to keep your home, vehicle and family safe.

From now until Nov. 24, Wisconsinites can enter Rural Mutual's "Own Winter" trivia sweepstakes to poll their Wisconsin winter knowledge. Each week participants will answer a different winter-related trivia question. Two participants will be selected at random each week to win a $50 Amazon gift card, with the overall trivia winner taking home a $100 Amazon gift card.

Rural Mutual will also share videos, blogs, articles and social posts with winterization tips and advice from Wisconsin experts Michael Poser, owner of MJP Handyman Services, and Peter Bilgo, owner of Riverside Automotive.

Bilgo knows exactly what steps to take to ensure your car is winter-ready so you can avoid seeing him because of an accident. Keep an eye on the landing page to learn more about some of his top preparation tips, including:



Your vehicle's must-check items and parts before winter hits

How to test your tire treads What to pack in your car's emergency kit

"You can't prepare if you don't know what you don't know," said Mike Lubahn, Director of Marketing. "Whether you are a long-time resident who just needs a gentle reminder or a new resident who doesn't know what's coming, we are here to help."

Rural Mutual has protected Wisconsin since 1934. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information about Rural Mutual Insurance Company, visit

