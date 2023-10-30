Flash News: OKX To Adjust Position Tiers Of Perpetual Swaps And Futures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 30, 2023.



OKX to adjust position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX will adjust the position tiers of perpetual swaps and futures at 8:00 am – 10:00 am (UTC) on Oct 31, 2023.

Specific adjustment details are available in the Support Center .

Users' maintenance margin ratio may increase because of tier adjustments and market volatility. To prevent forced liquidations caused by these adjustments, users are encouraged to decrease leverage by either increasing margins or closing positions.

For more information, please visit the Position tiers .