Xmachina AI Group Inc. To Present At The AI And Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2Nd, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMachina AI Group Inc. based in Vancouver, B.C. and Montreal Quebec focused on acquiring Artificial Intelligence based companies, today announced that Claude Theoret, CEO, will present live at AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences, on November 2nd, 2023.



The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences

DATE : November 2nd

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK:

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

About the Company

XMachina AI Group Inc. acquires companies that are applying AI and advanced data analytics in innovative ways to solve real world business problems. The Company then accelerates their growth by injecting capital, top tier talent and by streamlining their corporate processes. Current sectors of interest for the Company include supply-chain and logistics, manufacturing, construction, and real estate management. For more information, please visit .

