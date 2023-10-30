Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market To Expand Significantly, Reaching $115.0 Billion By 2028

The global automotive lightweight materials market, valued at US$ 73.3 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of US$ 115.0 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by several factors, including advancements in materials technology, increasing environmental concerns, and the pursuit of fuel efficiency.

Automotive lightweight materials play a crucial role in the automotive industry by replacing traditional materials such as cast iron and conventional steel in various vehicle types, including electric, plug-in, and hybrid electric vehicles. These materials are utilized in structural components, allowing vehicles to accommodate advanced safety features, integrated electronics, and emission control systems.

The adoption of lightweight materials helps offset the weight of power systems like electric motors and batteries while enhancing efficiency and extending the all-electric range of vehicles. Common lightweight materials used in the automotive sector include high-strength steel, aluminum alloys, polymer composites, carbon fiber, and magnesium alloys.

Several prominent trends are shaping the growth of the automotive lightweight materials market:

Material Type : Categorized into metals (high-strength steel, aluminum, magnesium, and titanium), composites (carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, glass fiber-reinforced polymer, natural fiber-reinforced polymer, and other composites), plastics, and elastomers.

Propulsion Type : Segmented into IC engine-powered, electric-powered, and others.

Component : Includes frame, wheel, bumper, door and seat, instrument panel, and others.

Application : Comprises structural, interior, exterior, powertrain, and others. Vehicle Type : Categorized as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

Regional Analysis

The global automotive lightweight materials market is analyzed regionally, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automotive lightweight materials market include BASF SE, Magna International, Toray Industries, Covestro AG, ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Alcoa Corporation, Bayer AG, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), PPG Industries, LyondellBasell, Novelis, Owens Corning Corporation, Grupo Antolin, and others.

