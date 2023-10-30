Israeli Warplanes Kill, Injure Scores In Besieged Gaza

Gaza, October 30 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Monday killed four Palestinian civilians and injured many more in a house bombing in Rafah in besieged Gaza.Israeli ongoing strikes killed and injured several Palestinian civilians in a house bombing in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.Israel's relentless artillery shelling on Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip injured several Palestinian civilians.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.