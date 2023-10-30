Jordan-Poland Audit Twinning Project Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) - The Audit Bureau (AB) and the Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK) concluded a twinning project on Monday aimed at strengthening institutional capacities and improving audit performance in Jordan for 2021-2023.The EU-funded €2 million project, implemented over 30 months in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, aimed to raise the capacity of AB auditors. The project is focused on three areas, financial auditing and compliance, quality assurance and electronic auditing, according to AB President Radi Al Hamadin.During a ceremony attended by EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Polish Ambassador, and NIK President Marian Banas, Hamadin said that the project, involving 72 oversight and training areas, resulted in forming 8 pioneering teams and preparing three guides in cooperation between AB staff and Polish experts, in compliance with International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) standards.Hamadin emphasized that the Bureau has adopted a development strategy focused on collaborating with international supreme audit bodies that can exchange expertise. Such a strategy aims to enhance the Bureau's institutional capacity and familiarize with best global oversight practices, which help to improve performance regarding accountability and transparency, he added.Banas expressed his pride in the joint success that was made, praising AB auditors' commitment and openness.Chatzisavas praised the project's achievements, including the development of a risk-based audit guide, audit models, and quality assurance worksheets.