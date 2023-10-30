Qatar Tourism Reveals Diverse Jury For The Qatar Tourism Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Tourism has announced a distinguished seven-person jury panel for its inaugural edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards. The highly anticipated awards celebrate organisations that have consistently delivered exceptional tourism experiences.

The panel is responsible for meticulously reviewing tourism businesses that excel in three principal categories: Cultural Experiences, Smart Solutions, and Service Excellence, each of which highlights different aspects of the visitor experience. In addition, Qatar Tourism Awards will also feature a community segment, which will recognise the community initiatives with significant impact by offering authentic tourism experience to Qatar visitors and to spot the hospitality and warmth of citizens that was on full display during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

The jury includes the following distinguished members: Sheikha Al Anoud Al Thani, Chief Operating Officer at QFC; Eng. Abdulla Al-Mehshadi, CEO of Al Wa'ab City; Ramzan Al Naimi, CEO of Innovation Café; Khalid Al Jumaili, TV Presenter ; Dr. Rana Al Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University; Dr. Ghalya Al Thani, Entrepreneur and Director at Qatar Foundation; and Marcel Leijzer, Deputy Director of Development Assistance at the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief of Marketing and Promotion Officer, said:“We are delighted to have such a prestigious panel of judges participating in the inaugural edition of Qatar Tourism Awards.

From academic leaders and top-tier executives to visionary entrepreneurs and innovation experts, each jury member is contributing a unique perspective to enrich the evaluation process. It is through initiatives such as these, strengthened by the collaborative efforts of our partners, that help to create a vibrant and flourishing tourism sector."

Deputy Director of Development Assistance at UNWTO, Mr. Marcel Leijzer added:“Tourism development in Qatar stands for innovation and excellence. The first Qatar Tourism Awards celebrate and honour the superb performance and outstanding achievements of key players to help boost Qatar's tourism sector."

Commenting on her upcoming participation, Dr. Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University, said:“It is a true pleasure to serve on the judging panel for the Qatar Tourism Awards initiative and acknowledge the remarkable contributions of entities and individuals dedicated to positioning Qatar as a premier global destination. Initiatives like these, coupled with collaborative efforts, play a crucial role in shaping Qatar's dynamic and thriving tourism landscape.”

The curated jury reviewed and judged over 312 submissions, shortlisting 147 applicants from across the sector. Winners will be promoted locally, regionally and internationally to gain greater visibility. The first edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards is scheduled for 9th November 2023.