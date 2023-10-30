MSPAA Presents A Not-To-Be-Missed Open Panel Tech Talk Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020,

The MSPAA Tech Talk is the perfect opportunity to connect with industry experts and get answers to your business-specific questions and challenges.

- Dave Jooste - MSPAA PresidentBOULDER, COLORADO, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Managed Services Provider Association of America (MSPAA ) is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for businesses looking to enhance their operations and address technology challenges. Join us for a Tech Talk featuring four distinguished speakers from: Cogent Growth Partners, Lakeside Insurance, Bosque IT, and ampiO Solutions. This informative event will take place on January 9th, 2024, at 1:00 PM MST.In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it's crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve. The MSPAA Tech Talk is the perfect opportunity to connect with industry experts and get answers to your business-specific questions and challenges. Our featured panelists have extensive experience and knowledge in their respective fields, which enables them to provide diverse and accurate perspectives to help answer challenges you may have.Here's what you can expect at the MSPAA Tech Talk:* Featured Speakers: Cogent Growth Partners, Lakeside Insurance, Bosque IT and ampiO Solutions.* Opportunity to get answers to your technology questions.* Get perspectives from other attendee's questions.This event provides an excellent opportunity for professionals in various industries to gain profound insights into enhancing their business operations, network with industry leaders, and learn about cutting-edge strategies. Attendees can also seek expert guidance to resolve specific issues and ask relevant questions specific to their business needs.Additionally, the MSPAA is excited to announce a special giveaway at the end of the webinar. One lucky participant will win a coveted full-access pass to our upcoming Technology Enhanced Business Operations (TEBO) conference, scheduled to take place in Denver later next year. This conference promises to be an exceptional opportunity for networking, learning, and acquiring the latest strategies to propel your business to new heights.To register for the MSPAA Tech Talk and secure your chance to win the TEBO conference pass, please visit the followingAbout MSPAA : The MSPAA offers access to essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 83,000 email subscribers and business decision-makers.For more information about MSPAA, visit

