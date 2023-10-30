S&S Activewear Welcomes Alaina Brooks As Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon its commitment to excellence and growth, S&S Activewear proudly announces the onboarding of Alaina Brooks as the Chief Legal Officer.



Alaina comes with over 23 years of experience, having served on executive leadership teams responsible for strategic planning, operational performance, and company culture.



Throughout her career, Alaina has provided expert guidance on a range of legal, compliance, ESG, and regulatory matters, spanning areas from commercial transactions and litigation to corporate governance. Her leadership has been instrumental in managing various corporate matters, especially in structures with intricate ownership tiers.



“We are on a mission to inspire and foster growth for our customers, employees, and vendors,” said CEO Frank Myers.“I value the breadth and depth of expertise that Alaina brings to S&S, and with her as our Chief Legal Officer, our team, business, vendors, and customers will all benefit. We are thrilled to have Alaina and know her expertise and guidance are a welcomed addition to our team.”



In addition to her core legal responsibilities, Alaina has effectively overseen departments such as Human Resources, Communications, and Contract Administration. Her proactive approach to mentoring and promoting company culture ensures that she leads and inspires. Alaina also has extensive experience in ESG program development and sustainability measurement and reporting, which significantly bolsters S&S's commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Her adept leadership in this domain is poised to steer the company toward a future marked by sustainability and social responsibility.



"I enjoy practicing law and, in particular, doing it in-house with a company as part of their business team," said Alaina. "I'm excited to collaborate with this dynamic team, harnessing our collective expertise to navigate legal complexities and drive innovative strategies for S&S and our continued success and growth."



To learn more about S&S Activewear, visit .



About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is the leading distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.



For press inquiries, please contact .

Media Relations

S&S Activewear

