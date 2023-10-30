Cascada Showers Launches New Bluetooth Music LED Shower System For A Personalized Shower Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cascada Showers Releases New Shower System with Bluetooth Music and LED Lights

- Cascada Showers CEO, John SmithNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cascada Showers, a leading manufacturer of luxury shower systems, today announced the launch of its new Bluetooth LED Shower System. This innovative shower system is designed to provide a personalized shower experience with its Bluetooth music streaming, LED lights, and four spray functions.The Bluetooth LED Shower System features a large, 23”x31” shower head with built-in Bluetooth speakers and LED lights. The shower head can be connected to any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to stream music, podcasts, or audiobooks while showering. The LED lights can be changed to 64 different colors to create a relaxing and spa-like atmosphere.In addition to its Bluetooth and LED features, the Bluetooth Music LED Shower System also features four different spray functions: rainfall, waterfall, body jets, and handheld shower. This allows users to choose the perfect spray pattern for their moods and needs. The thermostatic valve allows users to easily adjust the water temperature and pressure to their liking.The luxurious shower system is the best way to elevate your shower experience and make it truly special. It is easy to install and use, and it is compatible with most existing shower arms.Key Features and Benefits:Bluetooth music streaming for a personalized shower experienceLED lights with 64 different colors to create a relaxing and spa-like atmosphereFour different spray functions to choose from: rainfall, waterfall, body jets, and handheld showerThermostatic valve for easy adjustment of water temperature and pressureTo learn more about the Bluetooth Music LED Shower System or to purchase one today, please visit the Cascada Showers website atAbout Cascada Showers:Cascada Showers is a leading manufacturer of innovative bathroom fixtures and accessories, dedicated to enhancing daily routines with products that combine style, technology, and sustainability. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Cascada Showers continues to push the boundaries of bathroom design and functionality. Learn more at .

