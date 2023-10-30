Driving The Future: Unveiling The Global Connected Car Market Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The automotive industry is at the cusp of a technological revolution, with the Global Connected Car Market expected to surge at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The driving force behind this meteoric rise? The seamless integration of connectivity solutions in modern vehicles.

A World of Connectivity

In today's digital age, connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Automobile manufacturers have recognized this and are making connected features a key focus. Modern cars offer a myriad of networking options, all requiring internet access for seamless functioning. Embedded, integrated, and tethered solutions provide connectivity to both drivers and passengers. By utilizing smartphones, modems, or connectivity devices, in-car hotspots are created, offering internet access to all devices within the vehicle. As a result, the connected car market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing popularity of connectivity solutions.

The Role of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Governments across the globe are working towards implementing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and safety features to reduce the frequency of accidents and enhance road safety. ADAS technologies such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) have become mandatory in nations like Europe and the United States. These mandated regulations have led to a surge in the demand for connected cars, as safety technologies are integrated into vehicles to prevent fatalities and injuries.

Key Growth Drivers

The connected car market's rapid growth is also attributed to increased demand for connectivity solutions, a growing reliance on technology, and a tech-savvy population. As technology becomes more integral to our lives, the demand for connected features in vehicles increases exponentially.

5G: The Future of Connectivity

In the realm of technology, 5G is poised to be the most lucrative segment. Telecommunication companies worldwide are actively enhancing 5G networks to improve connectivity between connected vehicles and other devices. Seamless 5G networks have the potential to reduce traffic accidents by over 60%. For instance, South Korea and the European Union have invested significantly in constructing 5G networks to address rising traffic accidents. Furthermore, the satellite segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. In areas with mobile towers, cellular and Wi-Fi networks support connected vehicles. However, once a vehicle leaves the mobile tower's range, connectivity can be disrupted, which poses significant challenges. To combat this issue, car manufacturers, satellite operators, and mobile operators are working to develop hybrid satellite-terrestrial networks to ensure continuous connectivity. This rising demand for satellite and 5G networks is expected to drive the connected car industry forward.

Embedded Solutions Lead the Way

When it comes to connectivity solutions, the embedded segment is expected to dominate. Government regulations, cost optimization of service plans, and the expansion of cloud-based services are among the factors contributing to the long-term growth of embedded connected solutions. While embedded solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in meeting regulatory requirements, overcoming the current limitations of embedded solutions is key. For example, the European Union requires EOBD for all gasoline vehicles, and almost all vehicles sold in the United States comply with California's OBD II standards.

Driver Assistance Takes Center Stage

Among the services, the Driver Assistance segment is set to dominate the market. Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, 360-degree cameras, and park assist, among others, enhance vehicle safety. Many countries have introduced stringent safety regulations for automakers, further fueling the adoption of these advanced driver assistance systems. For example, the Indian automotive industry adopted the BS-VI norm, which mandates reverse parking sensors in all vehicle categories.

OEMs Leading the Charge

In the sales channel segment, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to maintain dominance due to technological advancements, including uninterrupted connectivity, cybersecurity, and the development of highly secure software for driverless vehicles. OEMs are also expanding their partnerships with key players to develop high-quality, cost-effective components.

Asia Pacific: A Growing Hub

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the connected car industry due to the increasing adoption of cost-effective connectivity solutions and a growing demand for in-vehicle integrated connectivity technologies. The introduction of autonomous vehicle technology is a significant factor driving the demand for advanced connected car features in this region. Japan boasts one of the highest connected car adoption rates globally, with China set to rapidly follow suit. The renewal of connected car service subscriptions is expected to drive the demand for aftermarket services in the coming years.

In Conclusion

The future of the automotive industry is undeniably connected. The Global Connected Car Market's impressive growth reflects the increasing need for seamless connectivity solutions in modern vehicles. As governments enforce safety regulations and technology becomes integral to our lives, the rise of connected cars is inevitable. The integration of 5G networks and satellite solutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the connected car landscape, while embedded solutions and advanced driver assistance systems will further enhance the driving experience.

