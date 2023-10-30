YOUNG SAILING TALENT HIT GOLD MEDAL COURSE IN ABU DHABI





Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30th October, 2023: The stage is set for five days of intense race action as many of the world’s top young sailors set off on a gold medal course at the 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.



The event began officially today with an opening ceremony featuring 161 competitors from 29 countries, who later had the chance to test conditions during practice sessions off Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC).

The nine-strong UAE team includes Khalifa Al Romaithi and Mediya Alneyadi, who won gold and bronze medals respectively at both the Arab games in Algeria and the Marmara Sailing Cup in Turkey earlier this year.

Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports and Al Mariah Bank, the regatta is being hosted for the first time by ADMSC in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Asian Sailing Federation, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.









