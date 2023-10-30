Global Packaging Resins Market To Reach $401.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By LDPE And Polypropylene (PP) Segments

The global market for Packaging Resins estimated at US$252.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$401.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$118.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Packaging Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$97.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -



Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. - Borouge

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Braskem SA

DAK Americas LLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INEOS Group AG

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

M&G Chemicals SA

PetroChina Company Limited

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Sinopec Corporation

Styrolution Group GmbH Total SA

What's New?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes: