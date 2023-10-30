Global Packaging Resins Market To Reach $401.5 Billion By 2030, Driven By LDPE And Polypropylene (PP) Segments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Packaging Resins estimated at US$252.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$401.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$118.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Packaging Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$97.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. - Borouge Arkema Group BASF SE Borealis AG Braskem SA DAK Americas LLC Dow, Inc. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ExxonMobil Chemical Company Far Eastern New Century Corporation Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited INEOS Group AG Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries NV M&G Chemicals SA PetroChina Company Limited Reliance Industries Ltd. SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) Sinopec Corporation Styrolution Group GmbH Total SA
