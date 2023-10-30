Stationery Products Market Size, Share & Growth [2023-2030] | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insightstm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stationery products market size is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. Consumers' exposure to arts has been more accessible in past years, due to the rise of internet sales and the spread of numerous e-commerce channels. This has boosted the sales of stationery goods all around the world. The change from traditional to modern style, combined with increasing demand from schools, and colleges, is another element that is expected to drive the market expansion. This information is published by Fortune Business InsightsTM in a research report, titled,“ Stationery Products Market, 2023-2030. ” Moreover, rising employment in the construction sector and the need for products lead to market expansion. For instance, according to data published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, the employment number of construction workers in the US was 621,980 carpenters, 241,260 construction managers, and 866,650 construction laborers. Get a Sample Research PDF: List of Key Players Profiled in the Stationery Products Market :

Fullmark

Pens & Plastics

Reynolds Pens

Faber Castel

3M

Artline Staedtler Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018-2020 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Product Type

By End-User By Sales Channel Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Stationery Products Market Growth Drivers The intense use of stationery products in educational institutions acts as a driving factor for market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments

By product type, the market for stationery products is segmented into paper products, writing instruments, arts & craft, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into residential and commercial. On the basis of sales channels, the market is categorized into e-commerce stores and supermarkets. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report for stationery products offers a thorough marketing plan that covers market size, share, value, growth, and developments over the forecast period and key player strategy and market share. In addition, this market research report provides the effect of domestic and international market participants, value chain standardization, trade laws, latest events, and opportunities assessment.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products to Stimulate Growth

The global stationery products market growth is expected to grow due to increasing demand for non-toxic products during the projected period. Eco-friendly products have the potential to boost the art materials market. To ensure complete safety for their children, a sizable customer base is gravitating toward environmentally friendly and non-toxic art products. Moreover, globalization has led to the expansion of multinational companies to expand their market in various regions. Government initiatives also welcome international companies to create markets.

Get a Quote Now:

Regional Insights

Presence of Prominent Players to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global stationery products market share during the forecast period. This is due to large consumption of products, and increasing corporate infrastructure facilities for international companies is the contributing factor in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. This is due to the rising expenditure of the U.S. population on crafts. Moreover, large imports of scissors and other cutlery artistic tools in countries such as Canada is expected to escalate the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers to Focus on R&D Investments to Offer Advanced Products

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations by significant organizations serve to consolidate the bases of the players in the market. Because of the increasing awareness of environmental conservation around the world, art supply manufacturers are working on providing eco-friendly items of stationery products.

COVID-19 Impact

Growing Demand for Art Supplies to Augment Growth during the Global Pandemic

COVID-19 is an unprecedented global public health crisis that has impacted practically every business. Its long-term repercussions are expected to influence industry growth during the forecast period. Because of the increasing demand caused by COVID-19- shutdowns, the stationery supplies business may gain an advantage in terms of growth.

Ask for Customization:

Key Industry Developments:



In June 2018, Kokuyo Camlin declared the launch of its state-of-the-art stationery products including Eco-friendly Mechanical Pencil, Ikon Geometry Box, and Camlin Klick Eco 0.7 mm. In October 2019, BIC announced that it had completed its acquisition of a Nigerian-based stationery brand called Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd.

Read Related Insights:

Home Fragrance Market Size to Worth USD 27.63 Billion by 2027 | With a 3.1% CAGR

Paper Cups Market Projected to Hit USD 12.94 Billion by 2030, According to Fortune Business InsightsTM

